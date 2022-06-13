The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

NYSE PGR opened at $112.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $121.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.