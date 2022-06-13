The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
RSTGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
OTCMKTS RSTGF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading hours on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
