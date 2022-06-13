The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) is Western Standard LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Western Standard LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.61% of The RMR Group worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in The RMR Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.41. 279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,503. The RMR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

