The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW traded down $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.92. 14,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

