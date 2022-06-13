The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Decreased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.77. 370,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,658,381. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

