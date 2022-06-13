Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the medical research company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has increased its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to earn $24.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

TMO stock opened at $526.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $461.15 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $557.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $581.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

