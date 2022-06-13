Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 2,501 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. increased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

