Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 2,501 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after buying an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.
Baidu Profile (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.