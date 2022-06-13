Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,400 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,152. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

