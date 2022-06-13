Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,400 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:TTE traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 55,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,152. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.