Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,275.00.

DEO traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $173.03. 12,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.30. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

