Thomas White International Ltd. Cuts Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 202,420 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up about 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.05% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,863 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth about $351,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 222,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,635. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

