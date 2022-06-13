Thomas White International Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.80. 17,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

