Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the quarter. ASE Technology comprises 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,584. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

