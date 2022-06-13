Thomas White International Ltd. Has $228,000 Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grifols by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 269,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Grifols by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 288,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Grifols by 6.6% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grifols by 29.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Grifols by 7.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,835. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

