Thomas White International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NTCO stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,003. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

