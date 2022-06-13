Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 31.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $6.30 on Monday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 583,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,343,638. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $133.81.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

