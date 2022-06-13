Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 14,860 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 822,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 90,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,877. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. AlphaValue downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.