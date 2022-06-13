THRC Management LLC Invests $13.74 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 2.5% of THRC Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. THRC Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,834,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $106.61 on Monday, reaching $1,606.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,034. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,756.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,293.29.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

