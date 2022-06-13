THRC Management LLC Invests $66,000 in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. U.S. Well Services accounts for approximately 0.0% of THRC Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Well Services from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,199. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.