THRC Management LLC Makes New Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

THRC Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Comstock Resources comprises about 1.1% of THRC Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. THRC Management LLC owned 0.32% of Comstock Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

NYSE CRK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Comstock Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.