Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 47,393 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of S&P Global worth $227,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,952,000 after buying an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,391,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.08. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.