Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 99,143 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,143 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $10.93 on Monday, hitting $323.82. 58,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.02 and its 200 day moving average is $353.66. The company has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

