Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 474,157 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881,968 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Uber Technologies worth $162,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 499,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,083,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

