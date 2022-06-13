Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,159 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $148,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,734,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,123,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 884,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,363,000 after acquiring an additional 193,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.75.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $517,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,926 shares of company stock valued at $36,580,167. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

WMS traded down $4.35 on Monday, hitting $92.10. 9,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.28 and a 12 month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

