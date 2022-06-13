Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $227.95 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,393 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of S&P Global worth $227,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.