Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $486.74 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.9% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $486,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Shares of META stock traded down $7.51 on Monday, hitting $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 373,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,397,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

