Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 321,887 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.82% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $218,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.6% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.42. 6,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $83.03 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

