Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $311,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.64.

ADBE traded down $14.53 on Monday, reaching $379.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,179. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.09 and its 200 day moving average is $481.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

