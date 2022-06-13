Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $311,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.64.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.31. 47,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.52. The company has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

