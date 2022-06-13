Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 44,153 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,153 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $144,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.66. 6,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,249. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock worth $1,292,996. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.