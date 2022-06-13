Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 526,756 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,756 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $281,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $100.02. 85,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,553,928. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.45.

