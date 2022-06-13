TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in May

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

