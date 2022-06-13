TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 123.0% in May

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,200 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the May 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of TLLTF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.58.
TILT Company Profile (Get Rating)
