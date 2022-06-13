Tobam Buys 326,064 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 710.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,064 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

PFE opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

