Tobam Has $23.71 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $23,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Moderna by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,570 shares of company stock worth $52,144,669. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

