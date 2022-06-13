Tobam Has $34.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $108.48 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average of $118.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
