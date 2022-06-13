Tobam Makes New Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tobam acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of 19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of 28.36. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The company had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.