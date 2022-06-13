Tobam Purchases 270,577 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Tobam lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,577 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Elanco Animal Health worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

