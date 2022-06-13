Tobam Purchases 951 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 55.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 20,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $170.68 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

