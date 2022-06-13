Tobam Sells 24,700 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tobam decreased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.18% of Teladoc Health worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,546,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teladoc Health by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $30.01 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

