Tobam Sells 30,831 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Tobam cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the quarter. Abiomed accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.26% of Abiomed worth $41,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $240.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.45. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

