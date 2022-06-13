Tobam Sells 39,513 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,513 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $54,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Clorox by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Clorox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

NYSE:CLX opened at $130.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.83. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.