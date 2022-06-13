TomoChain (TOMO) Achieves Market Cap of $40.52 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and $12.14 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TomoChain has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,688,188 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

