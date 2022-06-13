TopBidder Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One TopBidder coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. TopBidder has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $23,704.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TopBidder has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,241.70 or 0.99846479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001829 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

