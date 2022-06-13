Treat DAO Price Tops $4.58 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00384133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00523502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars.

