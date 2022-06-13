Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.12.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

