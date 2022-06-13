TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $224,071.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $224,071.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

