Truist Financial Boosts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $40.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.

OLLI stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

