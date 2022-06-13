Trust Co of Kansas Buys 1,162 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 44,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,019,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,986,000 after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 68,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47,801 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $10.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.05. 192,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. The company has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

