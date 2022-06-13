Trust Co of Kansas Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 4.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 20,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.