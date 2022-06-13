Trust Co of Kansas Makes New $257,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $8.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,512. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.14 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.