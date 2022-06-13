Trust Co of Kansas Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Evergy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Evergy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,565. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.06%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

